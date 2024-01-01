Janissary Gravestones

Edirne

On the northeastern edge of the Selimiye Mosque, this cemetery includes the final resting place of many janissaries (an elite infantry unit in Ottoman times).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • View of Selimiye mosque in Edirne, Turkey. Unesco heritage site. Famous works of Ottoman architecture. Selimiye Mosque, designed by Mimar Sinan in 1575.

    Selimiye Mosque

    0.06 MILES

    Designed by Ottoman architect Mimar Koca Sinan (1497–1588), whose best-known works adorn İstanbul's skyline, this exquisite World Heritage–listed mosque…

  • Grand Synagogue of Edirne

    Grand Synagogue of Edirne

    0.66 MILES

    Reopened in 2016 after a 36-year closure and a five-year US$2.5 million restoration project, Edirne's Grand Synagogue is the sole reminder of when a…

  • Museum of Health

    Museum of Health

    0.99 MILES

    The extremely beautiful darüşşifa (hospital) and tip medresesi (medical school) in the Sultan Beyazıt II mosque complex now house this museum tracing the…

  • Historical and Ethnographical Museum

    Historical and Ethnographical Museum

    12.24 MILES

    Learn all about the Greek–Turkish population exchange at this excellent museum with an equally excellent and dedicated staff. The exhibits tell the…

  • Sarayiçi

    Sarayiçi

    0.7 MILES

    It was here, in the 15th century, that Sultan Murat II built the Eski Sarayı (Old Palace). Little remains of this grand structure, which was blown up just…

  • Kaleiçi

    Kaleiçi

    0.57 MILES

    Roughly translated, kaleiçi means 'inside the castle'. In Edirne it is used to describe the old streets to the south of Talat Paşa Caddesi and west of…

  • Sultan Beyazıt II Mosque Complex

    Sultan Beyazıt II Mosque Complex

    0.94 MILES

    Standing in splendid isolation on the banks of the Tunca River, this complex was commissioned by Sultan Beyazıt II and built between 1484 and 1488. The…

  • Old Mosque

    Old Mosque

    0.26 MILES

    Though not as prominent on Edirne's skyline as the Selimiye and Üç Şerefeli mosques, the Eski (Old) Mosque is an important landmark in the city and has a…

Nearby Edirne attractions

2. Edirne Turkish & Islamic Art Museum

0.03 MILES

The small rooms of the elegant darül Hadis (Hadith school) in the northeastern corner of the Selimiye Mosque's courtyard house an eclectic collection of…

7. Üç Şerefeli Mosque

0.36 MILES

Edirne's merkez (town centre) is visually dominated by this mosque, which was built by order of Sultan Murat II between 1437 and 1447 and has four…

8. Muradiye Mosque

0.36 MILES

Built for Sultan Murat II between 1426 and 1436, this mosque interestingly once housed a Mevlevi (whirling dervish) lodge. The mosque's T-shaped plan has…