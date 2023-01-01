Muradiye Mosque

Built for Sultan Murat II between 1426 and 1436, this mosque interestingly once housed a Mevlevi (whirling dervish) lodge. The mosque's T-shaped plan has twin eyvans (vaulted halls), an unusual cupola, fine İznik tiles covering the interior walls and striking calligraphy on the exterior. It's an easy 15-minute walk northeast of Selimiye Mosque.

The small cemetery on the east side contains the grave of Şeyhülislăm Musa Kăzım Efendi, the Ottoman Empire's last chief Islamic judge, who fled the British occupation of İstanbul after WWI and died here in 1920.