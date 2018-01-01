Welcome to Safranbolu

Safranbolu's old town, known as Çarşı, is a vision of red-tiled roofs and meandering alleys chock-a-block full of candy stores and cobblers. Having first found fame with traders as an isolated source of the precious spice saffron, Safranbolu now attracts people seeking to recapture the heady scent of yesteryear within the muddle of timber-framed mansions now converted into quirky boutique hotels. Spending the night here is all about soaking up the enchanting Ottoman scene – all creaky wooden floors, exuberantly carved ceilings and traditional cupboard-bathrooms. A day at the old hamam or browsing the market shops and revelling in the cobblestone quaintness is about as strenuous as it gets, but if history begins to feel a bit like old news, then hiking in the wondrous Yenice Forest nearby, remapped and rediscovered, will show you exactly why Unesco stamped this region as a World Heritage site in 1994.

Top experiences in Safranbolu

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $36.39

Image for

Safranbolu activities

$1371.79 Multi-day & Extended Tours

9-Day Black Sea Tour Turkey

Day 1 - Istanbul - Arrival Day Welcome to Turkey, arrival into Istanbul. Transfer from airport and check in to your hotel. Overnight in Istanbul. Day 2 - Istanbul City Tour (Breakfast and dinner included)Depart from the hotel at 08:30am for the Istanbul City Tour; Topkapi Palace, Sultanahmet Blue Mosque , Hippodrome ; the Obelisk of Theodosius, the bronze Serpentine Column and the Column of Constantine. After lunch break and head to the Spice Bazaar . After the tour to the Bosphorus Cruise depart after the city tour. Overnight in Istanbul. Day 3 - Istanbul - Abant Lake - Safranbolu (Breakfast and dinner included) After breakfast at 09:00a depart for Abant Lake. After lunch depart for Safranbolu. On arrival walk through the historical Safranbolu Bazaar, continuing on to Cinci Hodja Caravanserai, Cici Hodja Bath House, Kaymakamlar House. Overnight in Safranbolu. Day 4 - Safranbolu - Ankara (Breakfast and dinner included) After breakfast at 09:00am departure Safranbolu for Ankara . On arrival have time for lunch before taking the city tour of Ankara. On the tour visit Ataturk`s Museum and the Ataturk Mausoleum. Overnight in Ankara. Day 5 - Ankara - Hattusa - Amasya (Breakfast and dinner included) After breakfast depart for Hattusa and Yazilikaya, Alacahoyuk . After lunch drive to Amasya for Amasya Tour. Overnight in Amasya. Day 6 - Amasya - Trabzon (Breakfast and dinner included) After breakfast at 09:00am departure for Trabzon and Overnight in Trabzon. Day 7 - Trabzon (Breakfast and dinner included) Depart for St. Sophia, Ortahisar Mosque . Lunch in Akcaabat. Afternoon explore the Trabzon. Drive to Boztepe; tea from samovar with the panoramic view of the city. Overnight in Trabzon. Day 8 - Sumela Monestary - Zigana - Karaca Cave (Breakfast and dinner included) Depart for Sumela Monastery, visit the 4th century Sumela Monastery, relax beside a fast flowing stream at Altindere Valley National Park, lunch, traveling along the Silk Road through the Zigana Mountains (Pontic Alps) will take us to Karaca Cave, considered to be the most beautiful in Turkey for its colors and formations. Overnight in Trabzon. Day 9 - Trabzon – Istanbul End of Tour (Breakfast included) After breakfast depart for Trabzon Airport for domestic flight to Istanbul and then back to home.
See More Activities
Safranbolu photo credits