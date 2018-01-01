9-Day Black Sea Tour Turkey

Day 1 - Istanbul - Arrival Day Welcome to Turkey, arrival into Istanbul. Transfer from airport and check in to your hotel. Overnight in Istanbul. Day 2 - Istanbul City Tour (Breakfast and dinner included)Depart from the hotel at 08:30am for the Istanbul City Tour; Topkapi Palace, Sultanahmet Blue Mosque , Hippodrome ; the Obelisk of Theodosius, the bronze Serpentine Column and the Column of Constantine. After lunch break and head to the Spice Bazaar . After the tour to the Bosphorus Cruise depart after the city tour. Overnight in Istanbul. Day 3 - Istanbul - Abant Lake - Safranbolu (Breakfast and dinner included) After breakfast at 09:00a depart for Abant Lake. After lunch depart for Safranbolu. On arrival walk through the historical Safranbolu Bazaar, continuing on to Cinci Hodja Caravanserai, Cici Hodja Bath House, Kaymakamlar House. Overnight in Safranbolu. Day 4 - Safranbolu - Ankara (Breakfast and dinner included) After breakfast at 09:00am departure Safranbolu for Ankara . On arrival have time for lunch before taking the city tour of Ankara. On the tour visit Ataturk`s Museum and the Ataturk Mausoleum. Overnight in Ankara. Day 5 - Ankara - Hattusa - Amasya (Breakfast and dinner included) After breakfast depart for Hattusa and Yazilikaya, Alacahoyuk . After lunch drive to Amasya for Amasya Tour. Overnight in Amasya. Day 6 - Amasya - Trabzon (Breakfast and dinner included) After breakfast at 09:00am departure for Trabzon and Overnight in Trabzon. Day 7 - Trabzon (Breakfast and dinner included) Depart for St. Sophia, Ortahisar Mosque . Lunch in Akcaabat. Afternoon explore the Trabzon. Drive to Boztepe; tea from samovar with the panoramic view of the city. Overnight in Trabzon. Day 8 - Sumela Monestary - Zigana - Karaca Cave (Breakfast and dinner included) Depart for Sumela Monastery, visit the 4th century Sumela Monastery, relax beside a fast flowing stream at Altindere Valley National Park, lunch, traveling along the Silk Road through the Zigana Mountains (Pontic Alps) will take us to Karaca Cave, considered to be the most beautiful in Turkey for its colors and formations. Overnight in Trabzon. Day 9 - Trabzon – Istanbul End of Tour (Breakfast included) After breakfast depart for Trabzon Airport for domestic flight to Istanbul and then back to home.