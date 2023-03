Out of bounds just above Arpaçay gorge, this complex of ruins is most notable for the dainty, serrated-domed chapel (probably 11th-century) enclosed by a defensive wall. It's best observed from the windows of Manuçehr Camii, with the scant ruins of a probably 9th-century Silk Road bridge in the foreground.

For a closer look at the convent site, you could descend the path signed 'Silk Road' part way towards it.