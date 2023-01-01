Church of St Prkitch

Walking from the west, Ani's distinctive Church of the Redeemer (1034–36) looks strikingly complete despite the supporting scaffolding. From other angles, however, it's evident that the eastern half has collapsed (due to a 1957 lightning strike) and fencing prevents closer access. The church was built to house a portion of what was believed to be the True Cross of Jesus' crucifixion, brought here from Constantinople; the facade's Armenian inscriptions relay the history.

Also look for the superb khatchkar (cross stone) carved on an elaborate rectangular background, about 3m above ground.