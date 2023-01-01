Kervansaray

The Church of the Holy Apostles (Arak Elots Kilisesi) dates from 1031, but after the Seljuks took the city in 1064 they added a gateway with a fine dome and used the building as a caravanserai – hence its name today.

The ruins preserve some decorative carvings, porthole windows, diagonally intersecting arches in the nave, and ceilings sporting geometric patterns of polychromatic stone inlays.

Look also for the various Armenian inscriptions and the khatchkar (cross stone) carved on a rectangular background.