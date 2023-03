A well-preserved central landmark in the heart of the Ani plateau, this rotunda-shaped church with a conical roof was built in about 980 for the wealthy Pahlavuni family.

On the 12-sided exterior, a series of deep niches are topped by scallop-shell carvings; above them, the windows of the drum tower are framed by double blind arcades. In contrast to the 12-faced exterior, the interior has a six-leaf clover plan.