Welcome to Pamukkale
Unesco World Heritage status has brought measures to protect the glistening bluffs, and put paid to the days of freely traipsing around, but walking down the travertines remain one of Turkey’s singular experiences.
While the photogenic travertines get busloads of day-trippers passing through for a quick soak and photo op, staying overnight allows you to visit the site at sunset and dodge some of the crowds. This also gives time for a day trip to the beautiful and little-visited ancient ruins of Afrodisias and Laodicea, and to appreciate the village of Pamukkale itself.
Pamukkale activities
5-Day Aegean Tour from Istanbul: Gallipoli, Troy, Pergamum, Ephesus, Kusadasi, Pamukkale and Hierapolis
Day 1: Istanbul -- Gallipoli -- Çanakkale (D)You’ll be picked up from your Istanbul hotel and taken to the Gallipoli peninsula for a tour of the World War I battlefields and other war-related sites with your guide. Visit the Lone Pine Memorial and Chunuk Bair Memorial, as well as Anzac Cove, the Nek, Johnston's Jolly and original trenches and tunnels.Afterward, head to your hotel in the town and seaport of Çanakkale. Overnight: 4-star Iris hotel or similar in ÇanakkaleDay 2: Çanakkale – Troy -- Pergamum -- Kusadasi (B, D)Enjoy breakfast in the morning and then step back in time on a visit to Troy, a UNESCO World Heritage Site home of the famed Trojan Horse. Here, learn about the city's fascinating ancient history, including its connection to Homer’s Odyssey. Continue your tour to Pergamum, an ancient Greek city, where you’ll visit the magnificent acropolis whose impressive temples and library made Pergamum a renowned cultural and political center in its time. After your tour, head to your hotel in Kusadasi for dinner.Overnight: 4-star Marina Hotel or similar in KusadasiDay 3: Kusadasi -- Ephesus -- Kusadasi (B, D)After breakfast, absorb yourself in history with a day trip to Ephesus. Conjure up images of the grandeur of Turkey under Roman rule on a tour around its ruins, seeing highlights like the Temple of Artemis, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Break for lunch and then head to a local carpet village, where you’ll learn about the tradition of carpet weaving and see carpets being made by hand. In the evening, head back to your hotel in Kusadasi for dinner. Overnight: 4-star Marina Hotel or similar in KusadasiDay 4: Kusadasi – Pamukkale – Hierapolis -- Pamukkale (B, D)Start your morning with breakfast and then browse a display of locally hand-crafted leather goods. Then, head to Pamukkale to admire the magnificent white limestone terraces, known as travertines. Enjoy a tour of the ancient city of Hierapolis to see the magnificently preserved Necropolis, its main street fronted by gates, Basilica of St Philippe and a Greek-Roman theater.You can also take a dip in the hot springs, which were used in Roman times because of their therapeutic powers. After your relaxing soak, head back to Pamukkale for dinner in the evening. Overnight: 5-star Colossae hotel or similar in Pamukkale Day 5: Pamukkale -- IstanbulOn your fifth day, journey back to Istanbul, passing through rural Turkey and ancient Bursa to visit famous Green Mosque and explore a silk bazaar. When you arrive, you’ll be taken to your hotel to conclude your tour.
Turkey Tour from Istanbul to Gallipoli, Troy, Ephesus, More
Traveling with a knowledgeable guide and by air-conditioned coach, your 7-day tour takes you on a captivating round-trip to Turkey’s classic historical and cultural sights, starting and finishing in Istanbul. Your tour includes six nights of accommodation: with one night in Çanakkale, two nights in Kusadasi, one night in Pamukkale, and two nights in Cappadocia. All accommodation is centrally located for maximum convenience, and there’s ample free time to explore each town at your leisure in between excursions. Breakfast and dinner are included at each hotel and there is a break for lunch at your own expense on each day.See the Itinerary for details on each day of your tour.
Pamukkale and Hierapolis
In the morning you will leave Izmir behind and drive to Pamukkale. This amazing place is a beautiful and spectacular natural site, unique in the world with its fairylike, dazzling white, petrified lime cascades. There you will see the thermal spring water laden with calcareous salt, plunging down the mountain side which has created this natural formation of stalactites, cataracts and basins. The thermal water has been used since the Roman period for its therapeutic powers. Next you will visit the Roman city of Hierapolis, which is not located not on earth or rock, but on solid limestone layers formed by limestone water that flowed for centuries over this raised level plateau. The name means "sacred city", and according to Stephanus of Byzantium the city was given this name because of the large number of temples it contained. While here you will visit the Apollo Temple competing with Delphi, Monumental Nympheum (a 4th century Basicala) and the Theatre. After visiting the best preserved Necropolis, return to Izmir.
Small-Group Pamukkale Day Trip from Kusadasi: Travertines and Hierapolis
After a pickup from your Kusadasi hotel, head inland to Denizli Province to visit Pamukkale –Turkey’s most incredible natural wonder. Meaning ‘cotton castle,’ this stunning UNESCO World Heritage Site consists of dazzling white travertine rock terraces that seem to flow down 656-foot (200-meter) cliffs. From a distance, the travertine terraces almost look like snowy cliffs or frozen waterfalls, but in fact they are mineral deposits from Pamukkale’s hot springs.Walk around these fascinating rocks and see the naturally formed bathing pools while learning about their geology from your guide. Views from Pamukkale are unforgettable – see the white travertine terraces contrasting with brown mountains in the distance, and then walk up to Hierapolis, the ancient Greco-Roman city with crumbling ruins and geothermic bathing pools. Enjoy time at leisure here, and be sure to bring your bathing suit as the pools are definitely worth a dip (entrance fee is at your own expense)! Relax in the warm natural springs that are separated by ancient columns, and then visit a café for lunch before meeting your guide for a leisurely walking tour around the ancient city. Take in its impressive Classical ruins, such as the necropolis (Roman burial ground) and the vast Roman theater that was capable of seating more than 12,000 people. See St Philippe Martyrion (also known as the Basilica of St Philippe) and learn about this important early Christian sanctuary before returning to your coach for the ride back to Kusadasi.
8-Day Best of Turkey Tour from Istanbul: Pamukkale, Bursa, Troy, Gallipoli, Ephesus
Start your 8-day tour with an airport transfer from either of Istanbul's two major airports to your central Istanbul hotel. Alternatively, if you are already in Istanbul you can opt for a hotel-to-hotel transfer for a hassle-free start to your tour. Your tour includes accommodation in Istanbul, Çanakkale, Kusadasi and Pamukkale. All accommodation is centrally located for maximum convenience, and you’ll have ample time to explore each town at leisure in between excursions.
Pamukkale, Cappadocia, Ephesus 6-Day Tour from Istanbul
Begin your 6-day Turkey tour with a transfer from your Istanbul hotel to Istanbul's Ataturk Airport, ensuring a hassle-free start to your trip. Alternatively meet your guide at Ataturk Airport if you’re just arriving.Your tour includes three domestic Turkey flights plus five nights of accommodation in 4- or 5-star hotels: two nights in Kusadasi, one night in Pamukkale and two nights in Cappadocia. All hotels are centrally located for maximum convenience, and you’ll have ample time to explore each town at leisure in between excursions.