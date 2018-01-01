5-Day Aegean Tour from Istanbul: Gallipoli, Troy, Pergamum, Ephesus, Kusadasi, Pamukkale and Hierapolis

Day 1: Istanbul -- Gallipoli -- Çanakkale (D)You’ll be picked up from your Istanbul hotel and taken to the Gallipoli peninsula for a tour of the World War I battlefields and other war-related sites with your guide. Visit the Lone Pine Memorial and Chunuk Bair Memorial, as well as Anzac Cove, the Nek, Johnston's Jolly and original trenches and tunnels.Afterward, head to your hotel in the town and seaport of Çanakkale. Overnight: 4-star Iris hotel or similar in ÇanakkaleDay 2: Çanakkale – Troy -- Pergamum -- Kusadasi (B, D)Enjoy breakfast in the morning and then step back in time on a visit to Troy, a UNESCO World Heritage Site home of the famed Trojan Horse. Here, learn about the city's fascinating ancient history, including its connection to Homer’s Odyssey. Continue your tour to Pergamum, an ancient Greek city, where you’ll visit the magnificent acropolis whose impressive temples and library made Pergamum a renowned cultural and political center in its time. After your tour, head to your hotel in Kusadasi for dinner.Overnight: 4-star Marina Hotel or similar in KusadasiDay 3: Kusadasi -- Ephesus -- Kusadasi (B, D)After breakfast, absorb yourself in history with a day trip to Ephesus. Conjure up images of the grandeur of Turkey under Roman rule on a tour around its ruins, seeing highlights like the Temple of Artemis, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. Break for lunch and then head to a local carpet village, where you’ll learn about the tradition of carpet weaving and see carpets being made by hand. In the evening, head back to your hotel in Kusadasi for dinner. Overnight: 4-star Marina Hotel or similar in KusadasiDay 4: Kusadasi – Pamukkale – Hierapolis -- Pamukkale (B, D)Start your morning with breakfast and then browse a display of locally hand-crafted leather goods. Then, head to Pamukkale to admire the magnificent white limestone terraces, known as travertines. Enjoy a tour of the ancient city of Hierapolis to see the magnificently preserved Necropolis, its main street fronted by gates, Basilica of St Philippe and a Greek-Roman theater.You can also take a dip in the hot springs, which were used in Roman times because of their therapeutic powers. After your relaxing soak, head back to Pamukkale for dinner in the evening. Overnight: 5-star Colossae hotel or similar in Pamukkale Day 5: Pamukkale -- IstanbulOn your fifth day, journey back to Istanbul, passing through rural Turkey and ancient Bursa to visit famous Green Mosque and explore a silk bazaar. When you arrive, you’ll be taken to your hotel to conclude your tour.