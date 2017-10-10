Full-Day Kairouan and El Jem Tour from Tunis

Departure to Kairouan from your Tunis accommodation. The visit starts with the last two 9th century Aghlabite Basins which were among the greatest waterworks of the middle Ages. The basins are seen from the top of the Tourist Information Building and they form an introduction to the foundation of Kairouan and its glorious age. Proceed to visit the 7th century Great Okba Mosque, the oldest one in North Africa. The clients will appreciate the powerful and beautiful expression of faith inherent in the 9th century building. Proceed to the nearby Sidi Sahbi, to visit the 17th-19th century building with its minaret & beautiful courtyards lined with green-blue tile work & white plaster stucco. Then on to the entrance of the Medina and the guided walk through the main street of the mystic Medina up to "Bir Barrouta". Free time is given for individual discovery & shopping at the Medina. Lunch at a local restaurant. Transfer to El Jem (70 km / 1h 15mn drive). El Jem’s amphitheatre is the main attraction and is one of Tunisia’s most often visited sites. This monumental amphitheatre, built in the mid 3rd century AD (230-240 AD), is the largest Roman monument left in Africa, and ranks 3rd in the Empire after those of Rome and Verona. Being one of the last large amphitheatres built during the Roman era, its architectural design is an improvement over that of the Coliseum of Rome, though it is not a great deal smaller.