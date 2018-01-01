Welcome to Sousse

Sousse is Tunisia’s third biggest city and its enduring popularity as a tourist destination is somewhat baffling: loud, brash and an odd mix of traditional and 1980s mass-tourism architecture, it’s not exactly what most people would have in mind for their holiday. And yet the crowds keep flooding in. Sousse is at least as popular with foreigners as it is with Tunisians: witness summer evenings on Boujaffar Beach, when the entire town seems to be out for a stroll on the seafront.

Read More