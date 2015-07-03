Welcome to Utrecht
While the canals form Utrecht's restful core, elsewhere the city is busy reinventing itself, and part of the excitement is witnessing this ongoing transformation. Roads such as Catharijnebaan are being turned back into the canals they once were and the spectacular new train station, nearing completion, adds a vital complement to the old town, adjoined by a greatly expanded concert hall that includes five venues.
Utrecht's student population of 40,000 is the largest in the country, making the city a very vibrant place. From subterranean music cellars to movie houses-cum-pubs to a slew of special beer cafes, the range of social outlets ranks among the nation's broadest.
Amsterdam Castle Muiderslot – a castle that dates back to the middle ages. It is located at the mouth of a large river, the river Vecht, which used to flow into the now defunct Zuiderzee. Because it was on the way to Utrecht, the castle's location in the middle ages was of great strategic importance. Since then, it has been home to many wealthy and important owners before briefly even functioning as a prison. It has now been restored to its former glory, and is currently a national museum. You will tour the inside of the castle including even the private bedrooms and the kitchens, as well as some historic armor and weaponry all of which today look just as they did in the 17th century. From one ancient fortification to another: next on your route is Naarden, a beautiful example of a star-shaped fort, as well as wonderfully restored town wall and a moat. After a visit to the ancient wall and moat, if you wish, you can also pay a visit to the Netherlands Fortress Museum which is also located in this town.
