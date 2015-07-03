Low Cost Private Transfer From Lelystad Airport to Utrecht City - One Way

Sit back and relax while our driver leads you the way and assists you with your luggage. You will not have to worry about any details on how to get to your location in Utrecht. Once you arrived and found your way to the arrival terminal, you will find your private driver holding a sign with your name on it. In case you are delayed: do not worry, your driver will be monitoring the flight. From here he will assist you with your luggage and lead you to the car. As soon as you and the driver double-checked the destination in Utrecht you provided us with he will make sure you arrive there quick and safe. If you are lucky you might even pass by the famous Dom Tower of Utrecht or the beautiful St Martin's Cathedral. It is important that when you book you provide us your flight number and the address of destination in Utrecht to ensure that your trip proceeds without any problems. Once you booked you will receive a booking confirmation in the form of a travel voucher to present to your private driver.