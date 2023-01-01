Monnickendam's trademark building is the 15th-century Speeltoren, an elegant, Italianate clock tower and former town hall. The tower's 17th-century glockenspiel (carillon) – Europe's oldest – performs at 11am and noon on Saturday, when its four mechanical knights prance in the open wooden window twice before retiring. Inside the clock tower, the Museum De Speeltoren covers Waterland's past and present, and allows you to see the amazing old mechanism that powers the clock.