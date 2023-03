Furnishings, porcelain and silverware spread over three cramped floors of Edam's oldest building, dating from 1540. Its floating cellar is a remarkable pantry that rises and falls with the river's swell to reduce stress on the structure above.

Across the canal in an annex in the 1737 town hall, above the tourist office, you'll find more exhibits; among some famous paintings there is an unknown artist's Tall Girl, depicting a 9' 3'' (2.8m) woman (allegedly the tallest ever).