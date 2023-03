Ever wondered what drove the Industrial Revolution? Part of the answer lies at the Stoommachine Museum, in the old pump station outside Medemblik. Thirty handsome old steam engines from the Netherlands, England and Germany are fired up for demonstrations on various days; check the website for schedules.

The Museum Stoomtram departs from the old train station for Hoorn. You can also catch a boat to Enkhuizen as part of a triangle tour.