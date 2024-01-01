Drommedaris

North Holland

Located between the Buitenhaven and the Oude Haven, the Drommedaris was built as a defence tower as part of the 16th-century town walls. Once a formidable prison, it now serves as a cultural centre with a cinema (screening films in Dutch), occasional concerts and theatre performances, and an on-site cafe. Its clock-tower carillon plays on the hour.

