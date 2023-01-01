Luchtvaart Themapark Aviodrome

Fronted by a reception area designed like an airport check-in counter, this hugely engaging museum has 70 historic aircraft on display, including a replica of the Wright Brothers' 1902 Flyer, Baron von Richthofen's WWI triplane, a Spitfire and a KLM 747. You can also play air-traffic controller in a re-created flight tower or watch aviation films in the mega-cinema. It's at Lelystad Airport, 8km southeast of the train station; take bus 148 (15 minutes, two hourly).