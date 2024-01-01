Opposite the church by the water's edge you'll spot the Vissersmonument, a lonely statue of a woman in a billowing dress gazing seaward where her loved ones were lost. Marble tablets around the perimeter list the Urk seafarers who never returned – name, age and ship's ID number – with new names still being added.
