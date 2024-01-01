Vissersmonument

North Holland & Flevoland

LoginSave

Opposite the church by the water's edge you'll spot the Vissersmonument, a lonely statue of a woman in a billowing dress gazing seaward where her loved ones were lost. Marble tablets around the perimeter list the Urk seafarers who never returned – name, age and ship's ID number – with new names still being added.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Details from traditional fisherman village open-air museum (Zuiderzeemuseum), Netherland.; Shutterstock ID 1233901861; Your name (First / Last): Evan Godt; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Netherlands destination page

    Zuiderzeemuseum

    12.75 MILES

    This captivating museum consists of two sections, 300m apart: open-air Buitenmuseum, with more than 130 rebuilt and relocated dwellings and workshops, and…

  • Westfries Museum

    Westfries Museum

    22.51 MILES

    Housed in the former seat of the Staten-College (States' Council), the body that once governed seven towns in Noord-Holland, this absorbing museum has a…

  • Onze Lieve Vrouwe Basiliek

    Onze Lieve Vrouwe Basiliek

    23.39 MILES

    People from Zwolle say they know they're home when they see the iconic Onze Lieve Vrouwetoren (also known as the Peperbus, or Peppermill), a huge basilica…

  • Nieuwe Toren

    Nieuwe Toren

    15.37 MILES

    This landmark tower, built purely as a show of wealth in the 17th century, stands tall (albeit it with an incredible lean) on main street Oudestraat. Its…

  • Museum De Fundatie

    Museum De Fundatie

    23.5 MILES

    Housed in a neoclassical courthouse by the canal, Zwolle's acclaimed art museum stages large-scale temporary exhibits by contemporary figures. The small…

  • Batavialand

    Batavialand

    11.61 MILES

    Batavialand's centrepiece is a replica of a 17th-century Dutch merchant frigate, the Batavia, which took 10 years to reconstruct. The original was a 17th…

  • Schokland Museum

    Schokland Museum

    8.01 MILES

    Schokland's islanders eked out an existence for hundreds of years on a long, narrow strip of land in the Zuiderzee. By the mid-19th century the clock had…

  • Sassenpoort

    Sassenpoort

    23.64 MILES

    The 15th-century Sassenpoort, built in 1409 at the southern end of Sassenstraat, is one of the remaining town gates and must surely be one of the country…

View more attractions

Nearby North Holland & Flevoland attractions

1. Kerkje aan de Zee

0.03 MILES

The supports of the village church are made entirely out of masts of VOC (Dutch East India Company) ships that brought back exotic goods from the East…

2. Vuurtoren van Urk

0.11 MILES

Urk's 18.5m-high lighthouse was built in 1845, replacing a small stone tower where a coal fire guided ships into port. Climb 295 steps to the top for…

3. Museum het Oude Raadhuis

0.14 MILES

Urk's former town hall now contains a small museum covering the history of the one-time island through traditional clothing, model ships, re-creations of…

4. Schokland Museum

8.01 MILES

Schokland's islanders eked out an existence for hundreds of years on a long, narrow strip of land in the Zuiderzee. By the mid-19th century the clock had…

5. Batavialand

11.61 MILES

Batavialand's centrepiece is a replica of a 17th-century Dutch merchant frigate, the Batavia, which took 10 years to reconstruct. The original was a 17th…

6. Zuiderzeemuseum

12.75 MILES

This captivating museum consists of two sections, 300m apart: open-air Buitenmuseum, with more than 130 rebuilt and relocated dwellings and workshops, and…

7. Flessenscheepjes Museum

12.84 MILES

Almost as tiny as the boats in its collection, this enchanting museum contains an astonishing collection of ships in bottles carved by seamen through the…

8. Town Hall

12.85 MILES

Enkhuizen's classical town hall was modelled after the Amsterdam town hall that once stood on the Dam. You can peek through the windows at the lavish…