Museum Gouda

Housed in a medieval hospital building, the town's major museum has a collection of artefacts and artworks related to Gouda and surrounding areas. There's plenty of Gouds plateel (glazed earthenware pottery), a collection of paintings by artists of the 19th-century Barbizon and Hague schools, a scale model of 1562 Gouda and a ghoulish basement section on local torture in the Middle Ages. The museum also hosts travelling and temporary exhibitions. There are entrances on both Achter de Kerk and Oosthaven.