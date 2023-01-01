Housed in a medieval hospital building, the town's major museum has a collection of artefacts and artworks related to Gouda and surrounding areas. There's plenty of Gouds plateel (glazed earthenware pottery), a collection of paintings by artists of the 19th-century Barbizon and Hague schools, a scale model of 1562 Gouda and a ghoulish basement section on local torture in the Middle Ages. The museum also hosts travelling and temporary exhibitions. There are entrances on both Achter de Kerk and Oosthaven.
Museum Gouda
South Holland
