Pastoral haven Amstelpark has particularly creative garden layouts and many different species of flowers – it was originally created in 1972 for the bloom-buster flower show, Floriade, which takes place all over the Netherlands every 10 years. The park has rose and rhododendron gardens that blaze with colour in season. As well as flower lovers, the park is sure-fire family territory, with a petting zoo, mini-golf and a playground. In summer a miniature train chugs its way around the park.

Art exhibitions are held in the Glazen Huis (Glass House), the Orangerie and the Papillon Gallery.