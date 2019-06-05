A great arched, galleried space, the Tropenmuseum houses a three-storey collection of artefacts from all over the world, depicting a wide range of cultures from the past and present. The permanent collection, Things That Matter, focuses on identity and themes that connect people all over the globe. It's all presented with insight, imagination and a fair amount of multimedia, and there are great temporary exhibitions. There’s a hands-on children’s section, a fine gift shop and a lovely cafe.

The museum's entire 1st floor will be undergoing renovations in 2021 and items on display are expected to change.