The lush greenery of Oosterpark, with wild parakeets in the trees and herons stalking the large ponds, brings an almost tropical richness to this diverse neighbourhood, despite being laid out in English style. It was established in 1891 as a pleasure park for the diamond traders who found their fortunes in the South African mines, and it still has an elegant, rambling feel.

On the south side, look for two monuments: one commemorates the abolition of slavery in the Dutch colonies in 1863; the other, De Schreeuw, is a metal profile shouting into the sky, celebrating free speech and, more specifically, filmmaker Theo van Gogh, who was murdered nearby in 2004. Another (living) monument to Van Gogh is the Spreeksteen, a rock podium marking a 'speakers' corner' established in 2005.

Families will enjoy the playground with a wading pool in summer on the park's north side.