Sure, Madame Tussauds wax museum is overpriced and cheesy, but its focus on local culture makes it fun: 'meet' the Dutch royals, politicians, painters and pop stars, along with global icons (Rafael Nadal, George Clooney, Barack Obama, Marvel superheros et al). Kids love it. Buying tickets online will save you a few euros and get you into the fast-track queue. Hours can vary; check the calendar online.