South of the Dam, this street is part of the route most visitors take from Centraal Station into town, the name being a corruption of rak-in (inward reach). In the early 16th century the northern part was the site of the first Amsterdam stock exchange, which played a big part in spinning Golden Age riches.

The underground construction of the Noord/Zuidlijn metro line unearthed archaeological finds now displayed at the Rokin metro station.