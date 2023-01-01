Nieuwe Kerk

This 15th-century late-Gothic basilica is only ‘new’ in relation to the Oude Kerk – the city's Old Church, dating from 1306. A few monumental items dominate the otherwise spartan interior – a magnificent carved oak chancel, a bronze choir screen, a massive organ and enormous stained-glass windows. It's the site of royal investitures and weddings; the building is otherwise used for art exhibitions and concerts. Opening times and prices can vary depending on what’s going on. An audioguide costs €2.

Recitals featuring the main organ – the Netherlands' largest historical pipe organ, which was installed in 1645 and spans the western wall – regularly take place; check the agenda online.