Adjacent to the Westerpark, this late-19th-century Dutch Renaissance complex was the city's western gasworks until gas production ceased in 1967. The formerly polluted site underwent a major clean-up before it re-emerged as a cultural and recreational park, with lush lawns, a long wading pool and cycleways. Its post-industrial buildings now house creative spaces including advertising agencies and TV production studios, as well as regular festivals and events, plus a slew of dining, drinking and entertainment options.