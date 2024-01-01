One of the most striking houses on the 17th-century Bloemgracht, De Drie Hendricken was built in a sober Renaissance style. The gable stones above the ground floor depict a city dweller, a farmer and a seafarer. The name refers to the three gables designed by the building's architect, Hendrick Roelofsz, in 1642.
