De Pijp
A hotbed of creativity, multicultural De Pijp is less than five minutes from Centraal Station by metro yet preserves its village-like atmosphere. The neighbourhood's centrepiece is Amsterdam's largest street market, the colourful Albert Cuypmarkt, and the fashion boutiques, vintage shops, experimental restaurants and free-spirited cafés (pubs) that surround it.
Explore De Pijp
Albert Cuypmarkt
Some 260 stalls fill the Albert Cuypmarkt, Amsterdam's largest and busiest market. Vendors loudly tout their array of gadgets, homewares, flowers, fruit,…
Heineken Experience
On the site of the company’s former brewery, Heineken's self-guided 'Experience' provides an entertaining overview of the brewing process, with a…
Sarphatipark
While the Vondelpark is bigger in size and reputation, this tranquil English-style park delivers an equally potent shot of pastoral summertime relaxation,…
Huis met de Kabouters
Look up as you pass Ceintuurbaan 251: on the elaborately carved wooden gables of the 1884 neo-Gothic mansion here you'll see two cheeky lime-green goblin…
De Dageraad
Following the key Housing Act of 1901, which forced the city to rethink neighbourhood planning and condemn slums, De Dageraad housing estate was developed…
Sarphati Memorial
In the Sarphatipark, this 1886 temple incorporates a fountain, gargoyles and a bust of Samuel Sarphati (1813–66), after whom the park is named.
