De Pijp

A hotbed of creativity, multicultural De Pijp is less than five minutes from Centraal Station by metro yet preserves its village-like atmosphere. The neighbourhood's centrepiece is Amsterdam's largest street market, the colourful Albert Cuypmarkt, and the fashion boutiques, vintage shops, experimental restaurants and free-spirited cafés (pubs) that surround it.

Explore De Pijp

  • Albert Cuypmarkt

    Some 260 stalls fill the Albert Cuypmarkt, Amsterdam's largest and busiest market. Vendors loudly tout their array of gadgets, homewares, flowers, fruit,…

  • H

    Heineken Experience

    On the site of the company’s former brewery, Heineken's self-guided 'Experience' provides an entertaining overview of the brewing process, with a…

  • Sarphatipark

    While the Vondelpark is bigger in size and reputation, this tranquil English-style park delivers an equally potent shot of pastoral summertime relaxation,…

  • H

    Huis met de Kabouters

    Look up as you pass Ceintuurbaan 251: on the elaborately carved wooden gables of the 1884 neo-Gothic mansion here you'll see two cheeky lime-green goblin…

  • D

    De Dageraad

    Following the key Housing Act of 1901, which forced the city to rethink neighbourhood planning and condemn slums, De Dageraad housing estate was developed…

  • S

    Sarphati Memorial

    In the Sarphatipark, this 1886 temple incorporates a fountain, gargoyles and a bust of Samuel Sarphati (1813–66), after whom the park is named.

