Amsterdam Noord

Amsterdam Noord, a quick free ferry ride across the IJ River from central Amsterdam, is a previously neglected area that has been reinvented as the city's hippest neighbourhood. It encompasses ex-industrial areas, cutting-edge architecture, and hangars turned hipster hangouts with walls covered in street art, all minutes away from fields, horses and the odd windmill. Noord is perfect for exploring by bike, stopping to eat and drink in its alternative venues. It's a great area to escape the crowds of central Amsterdam, too.

Explore Amsterdam Noord

  • N

    NDSM-werf

    This derelict shipyard turned edgy arts community, 15 minutes upriver from the city centre, wafts a post-apocalyptic vibe. An old submarine slumps in the…

  • A

    A'DAM Tower

    The 22-storey A'DAM Tower used to be the Royal Dutch Shell oil company offices, but has had a makeover to become one of Amsterdam's biggest attractions…

  • N

    Nieuwendammerdijk

    Enchanting chocolate-box prettiness characterises this long, narrow street of wooden Dutch houses, now prime real estate, with hollyhocks nodding beside…

  • E

    EYE Film Institute

    At this modernist architectural triumph that seems to balance on its edge on the banks of the IJ (also pronounced 'eye') River, the institute screens…

  • K

    Kunststad

    This former shipbuilding warehouse is filled with over 80 artists studios, with some 250 artists working in the NDSM broedplaats (breeding ground). It's a…

  • Sexyland

    See the neon sign and you'll be forgiven for thinking this is an outpost of the Red Light District. But Sexyland is a members' club that has 365 co-owners…

  • S

    Submarine B-80

    Soviet Project 611 submarine B-80, dating from 1952, was built in Severodvinsk, Russia, and previously moored in the Dutch Navy port of Den Helder in…

