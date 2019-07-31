This derelict shipyard turned edgy arts community, 15 minutes upriver from the city centre, wafts a post-apocalyptic vibe. An old submarine slumps in the…
Amsterdam Noord
Amsterdam Noord, a quick free ferry ride across the IJ River from central Amsterdam, is a previously neglected area that has been reinvented as the city's hippest neighbourhood. It encompasses ex-industrial areas, cutting-edge architecture, and hangars turned hipster hangouts with walls covered in street art, all minutes away from fields, horses and the odd windmill. Noord is perfect for exploring by bike, stopping to eat and drink in its alternative venues. It's a great area to escape the crowds of central Amsterdam, too.
Explore Amsterdam Noord
- NNDSM-werf
This derelict shipyard turned edgy arts community, 15 minutes upriver from the city centre, wafts a post-apocalyptic vibe. An old submarine slumps in the…
- AA'DAM Tower
The 22-storey A'DAM Tower used to be the Royal Dutch Shell oil company offices, but has had a makeover to become one of Amsterdam's biggest attractions…
- NNieuwendammerdijk
Enchanting chocolate-box prettiness characterises this long, narrow street of wooden Dutch houses, now prime real estate, with hollyhocks nodding beside…
- EEYE Film Institute
At this modernist architectural triumph that seems to balance on its edge on the banks of the IJ (also pronounced 'eye') River, the institute screens…
- KKunststad
This former shipbuilding warehouse is filled with over 80 artists studios, with some 250 artists working in the NDSM broedplaats (breeding ground). It's a…
- Sexyland
See the neon sign and you'll be forgiven for thinking this is an outpost of the Red Light District. But Sexyland is a members' club that has 365 co-owners…
- SSubmarine B-80
Soviet Project 611 submarine B-80, dating from 1952, was built in Severodvinsk, Russia, and previously moored in the Dutch Navy port of Den Helder in…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Amsterdam Noord.
See
NDSM-werf
This derelict shipyard turned edgy arts community, 15 minutes upriver from the city centre, wafts a post-apocalyptic vibe. An old submarine slumps in the…
See
A'DAM Tower
The 22-storey A'DAM Tower used to be the Royal Dutch Shell oil company offices, but has had a makeover to become one of Amsterdam's biggest attractions…
See
Nieuwendammerdijk
Enchanting chocolate-box prettiness characterises this long, narrow street of wooden Dutch houses, now prime real estate, with hollyhocks nodding beside…
See
EYE Film Institute
At this modernist architectural triumph that seems to balance on its edge on the banks of the IJ (also pronounced 'eye') River, the institute screens…
See
Kunststad
This former shipbuilding warehouse is filled with over 80 artists studios, with some 250 artists working in the NDSM broedplaats (breeding ground). It's a…
See
Sexyland
See the neon sign and you'll be forgiven for thinking this is an outpost of the Red Light District. But Sexyland is a members' club that has 365 co-owners…
See
Submarine B-80
Soviet Project 611 submarine B-80, dating from 1952, was built in Severodvinsk, Russia, and previously moored in the Dutch Navy port of Den Helder in…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Amsterdam Noord
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.