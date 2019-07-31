Amsterdam Noord, a quick free ferry ride across the IJ River from central Amsterdam, is a previously neglected area that has been reinvented as the city's hippest neighbourhood. It encompasses ex-industrial areas, cutting-edge architecture, and hangars turned hipster hangouts with walls covered in street art, all minutes away from fields, horses and the odd windmill. Noord is perfect for exploring by bike, stopping to eat and drink in its alternative venues. It's a great area to escape the crowds of central Amsterdam, too.