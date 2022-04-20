Avarua’s white-washed church was built in 1853. The graveyard contains the graves of author Robert Dean Frisbie, and Albert Henry, the first prime…
Avarua
Fronting a pretty bay on Rarotonga’s north coast, Avarua is the Cook Islands’ only proper town. Hardly an urban jungle, Avarua’s largest buildings are barely the height of a coconut tree, and the atmosphere of shops and cafes is extremely laid-back. Avarua showcases the island’s twin harbours, the main market and some intriguing sights, including the National Museum and the Para O Tane Palace.
There’s one main road, the Ara Maire, running through town, and past the shops at the western end of Avarua is the Punanga Nui Market and Avatiu Harbour. This is where interisland passenger freighter ships depart from, and where the Port Authority is based. The airport is 1km further west.
Explore Avarua
- Cook Islands Christian Church
Avarua’s white-washed church was built in 1853. The graveyard contains the graves of author Robert Dean Frisbie, and Albert Henry, the first prime…
- BCA Art Gallery
This historical building was once an LMS missionary school. These days it houses an excellent art gallery, gift shop and courtyard cafe.
- CCook Islands Library & Museum Society
Inland behind the Para O Tane Palace, this collection of Pacific literature incorporates a small museum. Intriguing exhibits include an old whaling pot,…
- PPara O Tane Palace
On the inland side of the main road is this palace and its surrounding Taputapuatea marae. The palace is where Makea Takau, the paramount ariki (chief) of…
- NNational Museum
Inside the National Culture Centre, the National Museum showcases Cook Islands and South Pacific artefacts, and sometimes hosts temporary exhibitions…
- AAvatiu Harbour Marina
Rarotonga's main harbour.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Avarua.
See
Cook Islands Christian Church
Avarua’s white-washed church was built in 1853. The graveyard contains the graves of author Robert Dean Frisbie, and Albert Henry, the first prime…
See
BCA Art Gallery
This historical building was once an LMS missionary school. These days it houses an excellent art gallery, gift shop and courtyard cafe.
See
Cook Islands Library & Museum Society
Inland behind the Para O Tane Palace, this collection of Pacific literature incorporates a small museum. Intriguing exhibits include an old whaling pot,…
See
Para O Tane Palace
On the inland side of the main road is this palace and its surrounding Taputapuatea marae. The palace is where Makea Takau, the paramount ariki (chief) of…
See
National Museum
Inside the National Culture Centre, the National Museum showcases Cook Islands and South Pacific artefacts, and sometimes hosts temporary exhibitions…
See
Avatiu Harbour Marina
Rarotonga's main harbour.
Guidebooks
Learn more about Avarua
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.