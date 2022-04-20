Pete Seaward

Avarua

Fronting a pretty bay on Rarotonga’s north coast, Avarua is the Cook Islands’ only proper town. Hardly an urban jungle, Avarua’s largest buildings are barely the height of a coconut tree, and the atmosphere of shops and cafes is extremely laid-back. Avarua showcases the island’s twin harbours, the main market and some intriguing sights, including the National Museum and the Para O Tane Palace.

There’s one main road, the Ara Maire, running through town, and past the shops at the western end of Avarua is the Punanga Nui Market and Avatiu Harbour. This is where interisland passenger freighter ships depart from, and where the Port Authority is based. The airport is 1km further west.

Explore Avarua

  • Cook Islands Christian Church

    Avarua’s white-washed church was built in 1853. The graveyard contains the graves of author Robert Dean Frisbie, and Albert Henry, the first prime…

  • BCA Art Gallery

    This historical building was once an LMS missionary school. These days it houses an excellent art gallery, gift shop and courtyard cafe.

  • C

    Cook Islands Library & Museum Society

    Inland behind the Para O Tane Palace, this collection of Pacific literature incorporates a small museum. Intriguing exhibits include an old whaling pot,…

  • P

    Para O Tane Palace

    On the inland side of the main road is this palace and its surrounding Taputapuatea marae. The palace is where Makea Takau, the paramount ariki (chief) of…

  • N

    National Museum

    Inside the National Culture Centre, the National Museum showcases Cook Islands and South Pacific artefacts, and sometimes hosts temporary exhibitions…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Avarua.

  • See

    Cook Islands Christian Church

    Avarua’s white-washed church was built in 1853. The graveyard contains the graves of author Robert Dean Frisbie, and Albert Henry, the first prime…

  • See

    BCA Art Gallery

    This historical building was once an LMS missionary school. These days it houses an excellent art gallery, gift shop and courtyard cafe.

  • See

    Cook Islands Library & Museum Society

    Inland behind the Para O Tane Palace, this collection of Pacific literature incorporates a small museum. Intriguing exhibits include an old whaling pot,…

  • See

    Para O Tane Palace

    On the inland side of the main road is this palace and its surrounding Taputapuatea marae. The palace is where Makea Takau, the paramount ariki (chief) of…

  • See

    National Museum

    Inside the National Culture Centre, the National Museum showcases Cook Islands and South Pacific artefacts, and sometimes hosts temporary exhibitions…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Avarua

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.