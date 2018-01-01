Welcome to Narathiwat
Sitting on the banks of the Bang Nara River, Narathiwat is probably the most Muslim city in Thailand, with mosques scattered around town. A few old Sino-Portuguese buildings line the riverfront (although blink and you'll miss them), and there some excellent beaches just outside town, but few tourists pass through, due to the security situation.
