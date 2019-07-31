Known officially as Mu Ko Ang Thong Marine National Park, this series of jungle-covered islands – the inspiration for Alex Garland’s cult classic novel,…
Gulf Islands
The Gulf Islands of Ko Samui, Ko Pha-Ngan and Ko Tao funnel in swarms of sunseekers, bungalow-dwellers, hammock enthusiasts, swimmers, snorkellers, divers, trekkers and would-be castaways to their satin shores. Peak season is a bit of a carnival, but come the slower season prices drop and elbow room grows. But whatever time you go, do a bit of travelling away from the main hubs and space will open before you, as secluded beaches drift into view alongside a sparkling sea.
The largest and most famous island, Ko Samui is the busiest, brashest and most developed of the three, but attracts the best restaurants, bars and hotels. Ko Pha-Ngan and Ko Tao are no slouches, but both increasingly woo visitors with the promise of quieter, more secluded beaches and the wilder side of the Ko Samui of yore, while offering more for those who like to get their exploring shoes on.
Explore Gulf Islands
- AAng Thong Marine National Park
Known officially as Mu Ko Ang Thong Marine National Park, this series of jungle-covered islands – the inspiration for Alex Garland’s cult classic novel,…
- Na Muang Waterfall 1
Spilling down from the island's highest points, this is the first of two waterfalls – close to each other – that are lovely in full spate, pouring frigid…
- HHat Than Sadet
This lovely beach of leaning coconut trees has the royal seal of approval, literally. Behind the collection of shacks that line the sands and azure waters…
- AAo Tanot
With crystal-clear waters and superb snorkelling, pretty Ao Tanot on the east coast also affords excellent rock-jumping opportunities from the huge…
- FFisherman's Village
This concentration of narrow Chinese shophouses in Bo Phut has been transformed into cool boutique hotels, restaurants, cafes and bars. The accompanying…
- KKo Nang Yuan
These three lovely islands off the northwest coast of Ko Tao are linked together by a sandbar, with superb views from the island's highest points. Boats…
- Hat Khuat
This lovely, secluded cove has a stretch of soft sand overlooked by green hills and is a superb choice for a relaxing day of swimming and snorkelling…
- VViewpoint
This viewpoint might just be the most stunning vista in all of Thailand. From the top, visitors will have sweeping views of the jagged islands nearby as…
- Nam Tok Phaeng
Nam Tok Phaeng is protected by a national park and is a pleasant reward after a short but rough hike. After the waterfall (dry out of season), it's a…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Gulf Islands.
