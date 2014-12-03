Welcome to Surat Thani
Krabi to Koh Samui by Coach and High-Speed Catamaran
Get picked up from your hotel in Ao Nang, Krabi Town and Ao Nam Mao. The exact pick-up time will be confirmed by email after you have made the booking. Ride by Lomprayah coach directly to Tapi Pier in Surat Thani in air-conditioned comfort. Switch to Lomprayah high speed catamaran and cruise further to Koh Samui without stopovers en route. Get dropped off at Nathon Pier on Koh Samui from where you can enjoy a convenient transfer to your hotel by booking the drop-off service option. The transfer service operates daily in low and high season with 3 different departure times available.
Krabi to Koh Phangan Including Coach and High Speed Catamaran
Travel from Krabi to Koh Phangan, the party island in the Gulf of Thailand, in an air-conditioned bus directly to Tapi Pier in Surat Thani and further to Koh Phangan by high speed catamaran with a short stopover on Koh Samui. Choose different options of how to meet for your transfer. Get conveniently picked up from your hotel in Krabi or meet at the ferry office in Krabi town. Drop off is at Thong Sala pier on Koh Phangan, from where you can easily grab a taxi to Haad Rin Beach or to your hotel. Several different departure times are offered throughout the day so you can choose a time that suites you. Transfer will be relaxed and stress free with emergency assistance when you need it.
Koh Samui to Koh Phi Phi by High Speed Ferries and VIP Coach
Take the worry out of your transfer from Koh Samui in the Gulf of Thailand to Koh Phi Phi Islands in the Andaman Sea with a combined ferry and bus ticket across southern Thailand. The easy, fast, and safe journey can be booked up to 14 hours before departure and needs short stopovers at Don Sak Pier in Surat Thani and Krabi to collect and drop-off other passengers. Travel on a single ticket and take advantage of daily departures and drop-off directly at Ton Sai Pier on Koh Phi Phi Don.Take the worries out of this combined trip by high speed ferry, coach and ferry from Koh Samui to Koh Phi Phi. Our staff will take care of you at each transfer point so much that you feel well and safe.
Surat Thani Airport to Koh Samui Including Bus and High Speed Catamaran
Travel from Surat Thani Airport to Koh Samui, one of Thailand’s largest islands in the Gulf of Thailand, in an air-conditioned Phantip bus to Tapi Pier in Surat Thani and further by Lomprayah high speed catamaran to Koh Samui. Meet at Lomprayah booth at Surat Thani Airport 30 minutes before scheduled departure. Drop off will be at Nathon pier on Koh Samui or directly at your hotel if you book the hotel transfer option. Transfers will be relaxed and stress free with emergency assistance when you need it. Several different departure times are offered throughout the day so you can choose a time that suites you.
Koh Samui to Krabi by Seatran Discovery Ferry and Coach
Your transfer from Koh Samui to Krabi, will start with a ferry ride through the Gulf of Thailand to Don Sak Pier in Surat Thani. Switch to the coach and ride further to Krabi on road. Please consider that the bus transfer may be switched to an air-conditioned minivan due to minimal passengers.This 5 hour journey over land and sea, offers spectacular views across the Gulf of Thailand in the comfort of air-conditioning aboard the ferry and coach with a short stopover at Donsak Pier in Surat Thani to collect and drop-off other passengers.With a convenient hotel pick-up available, your transfer will be stress free from the start so you are relaxed when you are dropped off at the Seatran Discovery ferry office in Krabi Town. From the office you can make your own way to catch a taxi to your hotel in Krabi Town or Ao Nang.
Koh Phi Phi to Koh Phangan by Ferry Including Coach and Seatran Discovery Ferry
Meet the crew at Ton Sai pier on Koh Phi Phi Don and cruise through the Andaman Sea by ferry to your next destination, Krabi. Here you will arrive at Krabi Passenger Port and transfer onto the Seatran Discovery coach that will take you directly to Don Sak Pier in Surat Thani.You will at arrive at the pier in the afternoon where you will transfer onto the Seatran high speed ferry that will take you to Koh Phangan with a short stopover on Koh Samui to pick up/drop off other transferring guests. Your transfer ends at Thong Sala pier on Koh Phangan from where you can easily reach the full moon party location at Haad Rin Beach or your hotel by taxi or other transfer arrangements.Take the worries out of this combined trip by ferry, bus and high speed ferry from Koh Phi Phi to Koh Phangan. Our staff will take care of you at each transfer point so much that you feel well and safe.