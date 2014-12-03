Koh Phi Phi to Koh Phangan by Ferry Including Coach and Seatran Discovery Ferry

Meet the crew at Ton Sai pier on Koh Phi Phi Don and cruise through the Andaman Sea by ferry to your next destination, Krabi. Here you will arrive at Krabi Passenger Port and transfer onto the Seatran Discovery coach that will take you directly to Don Sak Pier in Surat Thani.You will at arrive at the pier in the afternoon where you will transfer onto the Seatran high speed ferry that will take you to Koh Phangan with a short stopover on Koh Samui to pick up/drop off other transferring guests. Your transfer ends at Thong Sala pier on Koh Phangan from where you can easily reach the full moon party location at Haad Rin Beach or your hotel by taxi or other transfer arrangements.Take the worries out of this combined trip by ferry, bus and high speed ferry from Koh Phi Phi to Koh Phangan. Our staff will take care of you at each transfer point so much that you feel well and safe.