The wooden pillar at the centre of this small shrine was once used for tying up sacred 'white' elephants that passed though Khorat on their way to be given to the king. The pillar was removed to make way for a new road, and after some workers died locals insisted that it was because the spirits of two white elephants who had died here were disturbed. This shrine, near the site of the original pillar, was built to appease them.