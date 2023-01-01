Wat Salaloi

The city's most interesting temple was said to be founded by local heroine Thao Suranari and her husband in 1827. Half of her ashes are interred in a small stupa (the other half are at her monument) and there are also singing troupes on hire to perform for her spirit here. A small statue of the heroine sits praying in the pond in front of the temple's award-winning bòht (ordination hall).

Built in 1967, the bòht resembles a Chinese junk and holds a large gleaming-white Buddha image in 'calming the ocean' posture. It, and other buildings, are decorated with Dan Kwian (a nearby village) pottery. Elsewhere around the grounds are a variety of spirit shrines that have little to do with Buddhism.