Wat Salaloi

Nakhon Ratchasima (Khorat)

The city's most interesting temple was said to be founded by local heroine Thao Suranari and her husband in 1827. Half of her ashes are interred in a small stupa (the other half are at her monument) and there are also singing troupes on hire to perform for her spirit here. A small statue of the heroine sits praying in the pond in front of the temple's award-winning bòht (ordination hall).

Built in 1967, the bòht resembles a Chinese junk and holds a large gleaming-white Buddha image in 'calming the ocean' posture. It, and other buildings, are decorated with Dan Kwian (a nearby village) pottery. Elsewhere around the grounds are a variety of spirit shrines that have little to do with Buddhism.

