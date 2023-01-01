Bo Eka

Nakhon Ratchasima Province

Right in the centre of the main moat, this is the most significant of Muang Sema's ruins, after Wat Dhammachakra Semaram. Labelled as Monument 1 on the site's signs, it was from the Khmer era and would surely have been a typical prang (Khmer-style stupa), though now all that sits atop the pedestal is a yoni, the base for shiva lingas, and a somasutra, the channel in which holy water flowed out of the sanctuary after washing the main religious image.

The road leading to it starts just 500m from Wat Dhammachakra Semaram.

Suggest an Edit