Wat Dhammachakra Semaram

Locally known as Wat Phra Norn ('Temple of the Reclining Buddha'), this temple is significant for housing a 1300-year-old, 13.3m-long reclining Buddha carved from sandstone blocks by the Dvaravati. It's the oldest reclining Buddha sculpture in Thailand.

The face is worn considerably and the blocks that make it are askew, but because it's not covered with a layer of stucco it actually looks as old as it is, which makes for a fairly impressive sight. On display nearby is a stone Buddhist Wheel of Law that is thought to predate the Buddha image.