This historic temple's bóht (ordination hall) has a lot of flair. It's surrounded by statues of têp (angels) and has a colourful triptych on the back wall. The interior murals show the life of the Buddha around the upper portion and kings of the Chakri dynasty below. The abbot's residence was built in 1921 in French colonial style.
Wat Si Thep
Nakhon Phanom
