Ho Chi Minh Museum

This is the least visited but most educational of the three Ho Chi Minh–related attractions in Ban Na Chok village. Covering his whole life, it's mostly just pictures, but many have English labels. It's located at the cultural centre up behind the Ho Chi Minh Memorial, and is signposted from the main village road.

