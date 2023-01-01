Pha That Sikhottabong

About 6km south of town, this much-venerated temple is considered one of the most important tâht (stupa) in Laos. It was first renovated by King Setthathirat in the 16th century, when it assumed its current general form, restored in the 1950s and again later in the 1970s. A wihǎhn (temple hall) on the temple grounds contains a large seated Buddha, constructed by the order of King Anouvong (Chao Anou).

That said, it's probably only really worth visiting during the major temple festival each February.