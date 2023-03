Predating the town, Wak Okat is home to Phra Tiow and Phra Tiam, two sacred wooden Buddha images covered in gold that sit on the highest pedestal in the wí·hăhn (sanctuary). The current Tiam (on the right) is a replica because the original was stolen in 2010. The amazing modern murals showing the story of Phra Tiow and Phra Tiam floating across the Mekong from Laos are among our favourites – see if you can find the backpackers.