The best of the three Ho Chi Minh–related attractions in Ban Na Chok village, this is a replica of the simple wooden house where 'Uncle Ho' sometimes stayed in 1928 and 1929 while planning his resistance movement in Vietnam. A few of the furnishings are believed to be originals. It's a private affair located within a lush, flower- and fruit-tree-filled garden in the back of a family home, and they're very proud of it.