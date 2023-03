Museum Juan, as it's also known, is on the riverfront and fills a beautiful restored 1925 mansion with photos of old Nakhon Phanom, many labelled in English. Out the back are detailed displays on the illuminated boat procession Lai Reua Fai, and cooking utensils in the old kitchen. Bai-Tong, the gift shop's owner and artist, speaks excellent English and is a great source of local advice.