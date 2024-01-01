Pirate’s Falls

Ko Adang & Ko Rawi

Reached via a short jungle trail, Pirate’s Falls is rumoured to have been a freshwater source for pirates (and is more of a cascading river than a waterfall).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Aerial view of Seven Wells waterfall.

    Telaga Tujuh

    27.8 MILES

    The series of freshwater rock pools at Telaga Tujuh, located at the top of a waterfall inland from Pantai Kok, makes a refreshing alternative to splashing…

  • Panorama Langkawi

    Panorama Langkawi

    27.91 MILES

    The highlight of this family-friendly amusement park is SkyCab, a cable car that whisks visitors to the top of Gunung Machinchang (713m). For an extra RM6…

  • Long tail boats on Ko Rawi in Tarutao national marine park in Thailand.

    Ko Tarutao Marine National Park

    13.51 MILES

    This 51-island marine national park, covered with well-preserved virgin rainforest teeming with fauna and surrounded by healthy coral reefs and radiant…

  • Teluk Datai

    Teluk Datai

    26.81 MILES

    On the far northwestern corner of Pulau Langkawi, the beaches at Teluk Datai are arguably some of the island’s most beautiful and secluded, but are really…

  • Toe-Boo Cliff

    Toe-Boo Cliff

    27.85 MILES

    Behind park headquarters at Ao Pante Malacca, on the northwest side of the island, a steep 500m (20-minute) trail winds through the jungle below a…

  • Hat Sunset

    Hat Sunset

    1.76 MILES

    With its slender strip of golden sand, gentle jungle-covered hills and serene bay that spills into the Adang Strait on the western side of the island, Hat…

  • Hat Sunrise

    Hat Sunrise

    2.26 MILES

    Hat Sunrise, a sublime long stretch of powder-fine sand, runs along Ko Lipe's east coast and is the best beach on the island. From its northernmost point,…

  • Tham Jara-Khe

    Tham Jara-Khe

    28.74 MILES

    The large stream flowing inland from Ao Pante Malacca, on northwest Ko Tarutao, leads to Tham Jara-Khe, once home to deadly saltwater crocodiles. The cave…

Nearby Ko Adang & Ko Rawi attractions

1. Chado Cliff

0.5 MILES

There are great views from Chado Cliff, a 30-minute hike above the main beach. Apparently pirates plotted attacks on commercial ships from this viewpoint.

2. Hat Sunset

1.76 MILES

With its slender strip of golden sand, gentle jungle-covered hills and serene bay that spills into the Adang Strait on the western side of the island, Hat…

3. Hat Pattaya

2.08 MILES

Busy Hat Pattaya on Lipe's southern coast has beach bars, seafood and a party vibe during the high season, though long-tails often crowd out swimmers.

4. Ko Kra

2.14 MILES

There’s good coral around Ko Kra, one of the little islands opposite Hat Sunrise, but be aware of, and take care around, oncoming long-tail boats. Most…

5. Hat Sunrise

2.26 MILES

Hat Sunrise, a sublime long stretch of powder-fine sand, runs along Ko Lipe's east coast and is the best beach on the island. From its northernmost point,…

6. Ko Usen

2.62 MILES

Ko Usen, one of the little islands opposite Hat Sunrise, has some good coral. Most resorts rent out mask-and-snorkel sets and fins (100B to 200B). Take…

7. Ko Tarutao Marine National Park

13.51 MILES

This 51-island marine national park, covered with well-preserved virgin rainforest teeming with fauna and surrounded by healthy coral reefs and radiant…

8. Ao Son

23.35 MILES

This isolated bay is on the west coast, a 30-minute boat ride (1500B) or 8km walk or cycle south of Ao Pante Malacca. A signposted track 300m inland from…