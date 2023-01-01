Wat Pa Non Sawan is home to hundreds of colourful sculptures ranging from merely peculiar to ‘what the…?!’ Whether it’s the immense dragons, waving turtles, Hindu gods, gruesome scenes of hell or the lonely polar bear, this place is sure to make you think as well as smile, which is exactly the point of it all.

Be sure to say sà·wàt·dee to Lungpu Khampan, the octogenarian abbot who inspired it all. He lives and greets visitors on the ground floor of the tower, inside Hanuman’s mouth.

The temple is 30km east of Roi Et, and buses to Selaphum can drop you at the Thung Khao Luang junction (25B, 45 minutes), 8km from the temple, where a motorcycle taxi will charge 200B for a two-hour round trip.