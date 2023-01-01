The most endearing neighbourhood in Yasothon is Ban Singha Tha, a collection of quiet residential streets just below Wat Mahathat. It has several classic French Indochinese shophouses, trimmed with artistic flourishes that are evidence of Yasothon's former wealth. They were built for Chinese merchants by Vietnamese labourers almost a century ago at what was then Yasothon's port. Their historic value recognised, some of the noteworthy ones got a bit of a facelift while many of the Thai-style single-storey wooden shophouses are attractively decrepit.