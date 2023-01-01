Bueng Phalan Chai

Tree-shaded, nicely landscaped and criss-crossed by pathways, this island park and its pretty lake are the focal point of Roi Et and attract picnickers, joggers, courting couples and fish-feeding toddlers as well as informal games of badminton, football and basketball. The city's beloved walking Buddha statue is on the northwest end and the city pillar shrine is to the south. There are also pedal boats and a large lotus pond. It's particularly lively in the relative cool of the early evening.