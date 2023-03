This temple in the northwest quarter of town has a peaceful ambience. It's known for its 1200-year-old brick chedi from the Dvaravati period, which has an unusual four-cornered bell-shaped form that's rare in Thailand. Also inside the cloister (these are common in most of Thailand, but rare in Isan) are some old Dvaravati bai săir·mah (Buddhist boundary stones) and a giant bodhi tree.

Out front is an incongruous 39m-tall Buddha meditating under a protective seven-headed naga.