Wat Klang Ming Muang

The first thing most people notice about this old temple, which dates from the late Ayuthaya era, is the unusual four-storey stupa at the back, but the real gem is the old Lan Xang–style bóht. It has a wide roof and gorgeous facade, and the exterior walls are covered with restored Isan-style paintings, which mostly recount the Jataka tales.

Inside are several old Lao-style Buddhas and, quite unusually, the bai săir·mah boundary stones that mark the holy area; these are almost always outside the building. The interior murals were too damaged to repair and have been painted over.