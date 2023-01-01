Si Lanna National Park

Declared the 60th national park in Thailand in 1989, Si Lanna is 1406 sq km of natural beauty (along with a few unnatural things here and there, such as a hydroelectric dam). Many guests often stay overnight in floating bungalows, kayaking around to admire the mountain and forest scenery surrounding the reservoir and reeling in its freshwater fish. Others visit the increasingly popular 'Sticky Waterfall' in the park's southern stretches.

The park is home to barking deer, bears, wild pigs and even wild cats, though you're unlikely to encounter them.