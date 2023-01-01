Doi Chiang Dao Wildlife Sanctuary

Doi Chiang Dao rises dramatically above the plain, wrapped in a thick coat of tropical forest. This jungle wonderland is one of Thailand's top spots for birdwatching, with more than 300 resident bird species, and is one of the best places in the world to see giant nuthatches and Hume's pheasants. It's a steep full-day hike to the summit, which offers spectacular views over the massifs. Guides typically charge between 1000B and 2000B per person; an overnight stay costs 500B.

If you just want a taste of the marvellous scenery, take a right at the junction just before the cluster of lodges at Ban Tham and follow the gorgeously scenic, winding mountain road that climbs to the ridge through the forest. This is a challenging route and you'll need transport with sufficient power to handle the gradients.